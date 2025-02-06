Shreyas Iyer slams back-to-back sixes off Jofra Archer in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer helped Team India launch a counterattack after losing openers early in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The right-hander smashed two consecutive sixes off English pacer Jofra Archer to shift the momentum in India's favor.

The stunning shots came in the seventh over of India’s run chase. Iyer first deposited a short ball off Archer towards deep mid-wicket before using the sheer pace with a ramp shot over third man to end the over on a high.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shreyas Iyer is a vital cog for the Men in Blue in ODIs. The 30-year-old was one of the leading run-scorers at the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 530 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.25, including two tons and three half-centuries. He will be keen to deliver for India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Overall, Iyer has scored 2,421 runs in 62 ODIs, averaging 47.47, including five tons and 18 fifties, barring the ongoing contest.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill steady India after early blows

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have steadied the ship for India after they lost openers early. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind by Phil Salt off Jofra Archer, departing for 15 runs off 22 deliveries. India captain Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, departed for just two runs, caught by Liam Livingstone at mid-wicket off Saqib Mahmood.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 77/2 after 11 overs, with Iyer and Gill at the crease.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell chipped in with scores of 52 (67) and 51 (64), respectively. Meanwhile, Phil Salt and Ben Duckett smashed 43 (26) and 33 (29), respectively, to give the visitors a solid start.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/26. Debutant Harshit Rana also bagged three wickets.

Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen to return to winning ways in ODIs after losing the three-match ODI series by a 0-2 margin in Sri Lanka last year. The ongoing series against England is aimed at preparing the players for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news