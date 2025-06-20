Shubman Gill breaks massive captaincy record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to make a 50-plus score in England in Test cricket. He achieved the landmark in the series opener at Leeds on Friday, June 20. The right-hander reached the feat at the age of 25 years and 285 days, breaking the record held by Mansur Ali Khan Patuadi.

The former India captain was 26 years and 174 days old when he made 64 against England in 1967, also at Leeds. Gill got to his fifty in the 43rd over of the innings with a four off Josh Tongue. He reached the mark off the 56th delivery that he faced, making it his fastest fifty in Test cricket in terms of balls faced.

The right-hander looked in fluent touch after he walked out to bat in the post-lunch session. He made the most of the mediocre bowling on offer, scoring boundaries at will to keep India motoring along in the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his first hundred in England as India dominate proceedings on Day One

India began the post-lunch session a 92/2 and piled on the runs on a surface devoid of demons. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill maintained an excellent scoring rate from the start of the session to put the hosts under enormous pressure.

After Gill got to his first fifty as India Test captain, it was Jaiswal's turn to celebrate as he reached his first hundred against England in England on the stroke of tea. He became the fifth Indian player to make a century in his first Test innings in England.

The last Indian batter who achieved the feat was Murali Vijay, who made 146 in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test in 2014. At Tea, India were 215/2 in 51 overs with Jaiswal unbeaten on 100 and Gill undefeated on 58.

