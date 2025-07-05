Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli’s massive captaincy record on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill has broken Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a debut Test series. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone on Day 4 (Saturday, July 5) of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston.

Ad

Leading the side for the first time in Test cricket, Gill has made an impressive start to his captaincy tenure. After scoring 147 and 8 in the opening Test, he followed it up with a majestic 269 in the first innings of the second match — surpassing Kohli’s unbeaten 254, which was previously the highest individual score by an Indian captain.

Continuing his red-hot form in the second innings, Gill brought up another fluent fifty. When he reached 26, his overall tally for the series rose to 450 runs, edging past Kohli’s 449-run haul during his debut series as captain against Australia in 2014–15.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, occupying the third spot on the list is Vijay Hazare, who amassed 347 runs across seven innings during the 1951–52 home series against England.

Fifties from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant push India’s lead beyond 400

Team India resumed Day 4 at 64/1, with KL Rahul (28) and Karun Nair (7) at the crease. England struck early, as Karun Nair fell for 26 runs off 46 balls. KL Rahul reached his fifty but was soon dismissed by Josh Tongue, finishing with 55 runs from 84 balls.

Ad

Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant took control and began scoring aggressively. The pair built an impressive 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket in just 103 balls. Shoaib Bashir eventually dismissed Pant, who scored a quick 65 off 58 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

At the time of writing, the visitors were firmly in command, sitting at 237/4 after 47 overs and leading by 417 runs, with Gill unbeaten on 58 and Ravindra Jadeja on one at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news