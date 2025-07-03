Shubman Gill gets distracted as Brydon Carse signals something during his run-up in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was distracted by England pacer Brydon Carse's strange signal on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the ongoing second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The incident took place during the 34th over of the Indian innings.

While bowling the fourth ball of the over, Carse changed his action just before the delivery stride. He stretched his non-bowling arm, which distracted Gill, who pulled out at the last moment.

Carse still ended up completing the ball, but it was ultimately adjudged as a dead ball by the umpire. Here's a video of the incident:

Meanwhile, after India were invited to bat first, Shubman Gill played a stunning knock. The 25-year-old notched up his seventh Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 114 off 216 balls at Stumps. The visitors finished at 310/5 in 85 overs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also continued his impressive form, contributing 87 runs from 107 deliveries. Chris Woakes bagged two wickets on the opening day, while Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir picked up one scalp each.

"Continuing a great tradition" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill's back-to-back hundreds at No. 4 in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain following the red-ball retirement of former skipper Rohit Sharma in May. With senior batter Virat Kohli also drawing curtains on his Test career, the Gujarat Titans (GT) star was given the crucial No. 4 position in the batting order.

Impressed by Gill's early success at the position, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out how India have often found world-class batters for the No. 4 spot in Test cricket.

Suggesting that Gill is continuing the tradition set by Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and now Shubman Gill... India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Maybe this continue forever. Gill continuing a great tradition."

The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match Test series. Gill scored 147 runs off 227 balls in India's first innings of the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds.

However, it went in vain as England secured a famous five-wicket win. The hosts recorded the tenth-highest run chase in Test cricket history, overhauling India's 371-run target in the fourth innings.

