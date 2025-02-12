Shubman Gill's 112, Shreyas Iyer's 78 lift India to 356 in 3rd ODI against England in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill (112 off 102) and Shreyas Iyer (78 off 64) played fine knocks as India put up 356 on the board after being asked to bat by England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Virat Kohli also chipped in with 52 off 55 balls. For England, seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid stood out with figures of 4-64 from 10 overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a poor start as skipper and last match centurion Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Mark Wood for one. Gill and Kohli, however, featured in an impressive second-wicket stand of 116. While Gill carried on his great form, Kohli notched up a much-needed half-century. The latter's defiant knock ended when he was caught behind off another ripper from Rashid.

Following Kohli's dismissal, there was no respite for England as Gill and Shreyas added 104 for the third wicket. Both batters looked in little trouble during their stand. Gill reached his seventh one-day hundred in style, off just 95 balls, clipping a full ball on pads from Wood for a four through deep midwicket. Not long after, Shreyas reached a 43-ball fifty with a single off Wood to deep square leg.

India cross 350 despite Rashid's strikes

Gill's terrific knock ended when he tried to swipe Rashid across the line, but missed the ball and was knocked over. The right-handed batter's fine innings featured 14 fours and three sixes. Shreyas was looking good for a hundred, but he also perished in soft fashion to Rashid. He was caught down leg as tried to flick a wide delivery. Shreyas' knock featured eight fours and two sixes.

KL Rahul, who was given a chance to bat at No. 5 in Ahmedabad, contributed a handy 40 off 29 deliveries. He added 34 for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya (17 off nine). The latter struck consecutive sixes off Rashid, but the leggie had his revenge as he cleaned up the Indian all-rounder with yet another beauty.

Rahul struck three fours and six before he was trapped lbw by a brilliant yorker from Saqib Mahmood. Axar Patel (13), Washington Sundar (14) and Harshit Rana (13) chipped in with handy cameos to take India past the 350-run mark.

