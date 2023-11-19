"Shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya" - Fans react as Shubman Gill falls cheaply in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Team India opener Shubman Gill failed to fire in the all-important 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The onus was on Gill to provide the side with a wonderful start alongside Rohit Sharma after Australia won the toss and elected to field first. However, it was a short stay at the crease for the youngster.

Gill scored just four runs off seven balls before holing out to the mid-on fielder. He perished in the fifth over while trying to play the pull shot off the front foot against left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc. He couldn't get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Adam Zampa at mid-on.

This was the third time that Shubman Gill was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in four ODI innings.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill finished his 2023 World Cup campaign with 354 runs

Shubman Gill didn't feature in Team India's opening two matches of the 2023 World Cup. The talented batter was sidelined due to dengue. Gill made his return during the Men in Blue's crucial clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad and scored 16 runs.

It was a decent World Cup debut for the 24-year-old, finishing with 354 runs from nine outings at an average of 44.25. While Gill failed to score a century, he stuck four fifties in the edition, which includes a gutsy unbeaten knock of 80 in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australia were off to a brilliant start in the 2023 World Cup final. Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed in with a quickfire 47 at the top order. However, he failed to convert the start into a big score, falling to Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over.

To make matters worse for the home team, Shreyas Iyer also departed in the very next over after scoring just four runs.