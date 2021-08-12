"Similar setup" - Injuries unite Stuart Broad and Aaron Finch

Australian white-ball cricket skipper Aaron Finch suffered a knee injury during the West Indies tour in July. He left the series midway through and returned to Australia as he had to undergo surgery after finishing a quarantine of 15 days.

Finch underwent today and he updated his fans about the development with a photo from the hospital. Later, after the surgery concluded, he uploaded another picture of himself on a hospital bed.

The Australian T20I skipper was laying down while watching the Lord's Test and a golf match on a split-screen. Finch shared the following post on his official Instagram account and captioned it:

"@kayosports to the rescue tonight in hospital! ⛳️🏌🏽‍♂️🏏"

England pacer Stuart Broad dropped a comment on the post, which read:

"Similar setup. Recover well pal 🙌"

Stuart Broad is currently on the sidelines due to a calf injury he suffered while training ahead of the Lord's Test. He was later ruled out for the rest of the season after doctors looked at his scans. As both are away from the field at the moment, they wished each other speedy recoveries.

Aaron Finch replied to Stuart Broad's comment, which read:

"@stuartbroad thanks mate, and you too! Hope this weather cleans asap."

Aaron Finch is targeting a comeback in time to lead Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Stuart Broad has already revealed that he will try to attain full fitness by the Ashes this winter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar