“Siraj also bowls very close to the stumps” - Former India opener’s stunning comparison with legendary bowlers amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a bold remark about Mohammed Siraj following the pacer’s impressive showing on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The 31-year-old delivered a vital spell, finishing with figures of 4/86, playing a key role in bundling out the hosts for 247 in their first innings.

Reacting to his performance, Sidhu highlighted how Siraj bowls from very close to the stumps, drawing comparisons with legends like Richard Hadlee, Javagal Srinath, Dennis Lillee, and Glenn McGrath. He also praised Siraj’s outstanding fitness in a video shared on his YouTube channel, @NavjotSidhuOfficial, on Saturday, August 2:

“What was different about Mohammed Siraj today? The difference was that whenever he plays in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, he shifts from being a support or stock bowler to becoming a strike bowler. His bowling average drops from around 35 to 25. And especially for those who have observed his evolution, I am personally a witness to it. You can see it in his run-up. For a fast bowler, you can often tell a lot just from the way he runs in. His rhythm, his flow, it becomes obvious from there itself," Sidhu said.

“The level of fitness he has shown, along with the technical changes he has made, stands out. I have said it many times before. Whether it is Richard Hadlee, Javagal Srinath, Dennis Lillee, or Glenn McGrath, all of them used to bowl very close to the stumps. Often, the ball would brush the stumps and the bails would fall. Siraj also bowls very close to the stumps now, almost on the crease,” Sidhu added.

He continued:

“When you bowl that close to the stumps, it causes a specific problem for the batsman. The ball doesn't swing much in the air, but judging the off-stump line becomes extremely difficult. Today, you must have noticed two outstanding deliveries. One to Joe Root, and the other to Ollie Pope. Brilliant balls. With a slightly scrambled seam, the ball went straight through the air but after pitching, it moved in nearly three-quarters of a foot. And at that pace, it becomes very hard for the batter to handle.”

Meanwhile, Siraj currently tops the wicket-taking charts in the series, with 18 scalps to his name from eight innings.

“The short deliveries he bowled were sharp” - Sidhu lauds Prasidh Krishna’s efforts on Day 2 of the 5th Test

In the aforementioned video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also commended Prasidh Krishna for his efforts and the effective use of short-pitched deliveries. The 61-year-old said:

“And when there is pace in the pitch, how can Prasidh Krishna stay behind? If you look closely, wherever the wicket is hard, Prasidh's short ball becomes very effective. Today, you could see that when he got Crawley out on the pull shot. He bowled really well. Even the short deliveries he bowled were sharp and rose right into the chest area. Crawley was dismissed, and along with him, two more batters got out to short balls. He also dismissed Atkinson at mid-on.”

Prasidh had an impressive outing, finishing with figures of 4/62 in his 16-over spell.

