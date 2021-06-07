Prithvi Shaw trains with Shreyas Iyer ahead of Sri Lankan tour [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw were recently seen training together. The two batsmen know each other well, having played together for Team India, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw was in the form of his life during the recently suspended IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer missed the first half of the season because of a shoulder injury.

The BCCI has announced that the remaining games of IPL 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates later this year. Both Shaw and Iyer will be part of the Delhi Capitals squad for the tournament.

Prior to IPL 2021, a second-string Indian squad will visit Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Shreyas Iyer will be keen to recover fully ahead of the Sri Lankan tour.

Prithvi Shaw joined him in his running session today. Iyer uploaded a couple of videos from their session, where the duo can be seen running.

"Good to see him pushing his limits," Shreyas Iyer captioned the video.

After the session, Prithvi Shaw clicked a selfie with Shreyas and uploaded it to his Instagram story.

"Good running session with Shreyas Iyer," Prithvi Shaw captioned the selfie.

Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw will look forward to locking their places in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad

Shreyas Iyer has been one of India's most consistent middle-order batters in white-ball cricket. He is likely to earn a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, but Prithvi Shaw will have to impress the selectors to gain a place.

If Shaw gets an opportunity to play against Sri Lanka, he should look to grab it with both hands and try to cement his place in the Indian team.

The performance of all players in the second phase of IPL 2021 may also play a role in their selection for the T20 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if both Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw can make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar