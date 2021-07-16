SL vs IND 2021: "Arjuna Ranatunga should be happy that Indian team is coming and touring Sri Lanka during these tough times"- Venkatpathy Raju

Former Indian cricketer Venkatapathy Raju has stated that Arjuna Ranatunga should be grateful that the Indian team is touring Sri Lanka in these trying times. Many tours have been canceled in that last year or so with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting cricketing action around the globe. Raju further explained that the Sri Lankan team could benefit from the India series by trying out youngsters with the upcoming T20 World Cup around the corner.

Ranatunga came down heavily on Sri Lanka's cricket administrators earlier this month. He stated that the board agreed to host a second-string Indian side only for television and marketing needs.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Raju, who played 28 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, expressed surprise over Ranatunga's remarks and said:

"He (Ranatunga) should have been happy that a team is coming and touring Sri Lanka during these tough times. Sri Lanka are also trying to form a team, try youngsters for the T20 World Cup. So, I was a little surprised that such a senior and great cricketer would refer this Indian side as a second-string. People are waiting for cricket to happen. He should not have said 'second-string'. That was an unwanted comment from such a great cricketer."

The India-Sri Lanka series had to be rescheduled after cases of COVID-19 emerged inside the hosts' camp. The first ODI will now take place on 18 July.

"I think these guys are professional enough"- Venkatapathy Raju on Indian team being affected by Arjuna Ranatunga's comments

Despite being an inexperienced team, Raju reckons this Indian side is professional enough not to be affected by the comments of Arjuna Ranatunga. With a spot in the T20 World Cup team up for grabs, Raju has put India as favorites for the upcoming limited-overs series, which comprises of three ODIs and three T20Is.

"If that’s the case (India being more motivated after the second-string comment), we want him to make these statements more. No, but I think these guys are professional enough. The Sri Lanka cricket team itself is struggling. If you look at the Indian side, it is well balanced. They have been together for a long time. All these guys are aspiring to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad and Sri Lanka, we’ve seen, are struggling with their own issues. So India definitely start as favourites."

India have been a dominant force in recent times, winning eight of their last ten ODIs against Sri Lanka. The Islanders, on the other hand, are coming into the series on the back of a comprehensive defeat in England. They were whitewashed in both the ODI and T20I series by the English and will look for a response against India.

