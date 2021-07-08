SL vs IND 2021: Sri Lanka cricket to make INR 89.7 crore for hosting India in the upcoming limited-overs series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are set to earn approximately INR 89.7 crore or $12million for hosting the six-match limited-overs series against India starting on 13 July. SLC president Shammi Silva explained that initially, the series was planned to comprise only three games, but the BCCI accepted their request to host six matches (three T20Is & three ODIs).

The three extra games will essentially double Sri Lankan cricket's earnings compared to what it was expected to make earlier. The SLC president opened up on the situation and spoke to the media as quoted by dailynews.lk:

"We had initially finalised to host three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian Cricket Board, we managed to increase the matches to six which will enable us to raise an additional $6 million in revenue. SLC will be able to provide a large income to the country with Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa’s vision of building a strong economy through Sports."

How is #TeamIndia beating the heat ☀️ and staying 🆒 in Sri Lanka?



We go behind the scenes to find out 📽️#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wUNk8FBp5q — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

Sri Lankan legend Arjuna Ranatunga, meanwhile, has raised question marks over the upcoming series against India. He stated that Sri Lankan cricket administrators are only hosting a second-string Indian side for "television marketing needs."

"We did not reduce the monthly salaries and allowances of our cricketers"- Sri Lanka cricket President

The Sri Lankan cricket board currently finds itself at an impasse with its national team players over a contract dispute. The board has come up with a new model that rewards the cricketers based on their on-field performances and fitness standards. But the players are yet to agree on new terms.

Shammi Silva added that they haven't reduced the monthly salaries and allowances of their cricketers despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting various tours. The SLC president said:

"We missed out on several tours as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we did not reduce the monthly salaries and allowances of our cricketers. None of their facilities were deducted either. In the face of this situation, the cricketers should give out their best display to the country."

Sri Lanka will be hoping for a positive result in the upcoming series against India, having lost their last three limited-overs series (one versus Bangladesh and two against England). The Lankans have a poor record against India in recent times, winning only twice in their last 10 ODI meetings.

