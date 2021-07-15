Watch: Sanju Samson preps up for the upcoming series in style

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will look to make the most of the opportunity in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and make a case for himself ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the all-important series, Sanju Samson was seen displaying a wide range of shots in the intra-squad warm-up games. In a video uploaded on social media, Sanju Samson dispatched the bowlers all over the park.

Watch the clip here:

A gifted batter from Kerala, Sanju Samson looked in ominous touch throughout the 57-second clip. He played lofted cover drives, hit bowlers off his pads, and also played a couple of innovative shots to gear up for the three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is against the Islanders.

However, he will face tough competition for a spot in the XI from Ishan Kishan, who had an outstanding international debut against England earlier this year.

Lucky to learn our cricket from Rahul Dravid: Sanju Samson

While he will look to make the most of the chances that come his way, Sanju Samson reckons that current players are lucky to learn their game from Rahul Dravid.

Incidentally, the former India cricketer is currently the side's head coach in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is busy with the England tour.

When #TeamIndia went

Lights ⚡️

Camera 📸

Action 🎬



The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka 👌 👌 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fo1HrkTR8B — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2021

Speaking on the Star Sports show "Follow the Blues," Sanju Samson said:

"Each and every individual in the India A side or the juniors going into the Indian team have been fortunate to go through a person called Rahul Dravid. We are very lucky to learn our cricket from him. I remember going to the Rajasthan Royals trials one day – I batted really well – and he came up to me and asked me a question ‘can you play for my team?’.

"So, that was the biggest moment of my life, and I can never forget that. That shows how great a human being he is, and I really enjoy his company. "

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar