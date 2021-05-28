“Creating memories for life” - Hardik Pandya shares adorable picture with son Agastya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Friday, shared an endearing picture with his son Agastya on his Instagram handle. In the image, the father-son duo are seen engrossed in a children’s book.

Hardik Pandya constantly shares pictures and videos with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya on social media.

On Friday, he shared another picture with his little son and captioned the image:

“Creating memories for life.”

Hardik Pandya was dropped from the Test squad that was chosen for the long tour of England. India will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton followed by five Tests against England.

The 27-year-old was part of the Test team that took on England at home but did not feature in a single game. He played in the subsequent limited-overs matches against the same opponent.

According to several experts, Hardik Pandya’s inability to bowl following a back surgery may bring a premature end to the all-rounder’s career in the longer format.

Hardik Pandya played seven matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended, but only managed 52 runs with a highest of 16.

Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan could lead India in Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya is among the front runners to lead the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka in July. While the Virat Kohli-led side will be in England, another Indian team will take on the Lankans in three ODIs and three T20Is. Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan’s name is also doing the rounds for captaincy.

According to former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Hardik Pandya has gained enough experience to lead the side in Sri Lanka. He was quoted as telling India News:

"Who will captain - Hardik Pandya? I feel he can be given experience at the helm because he has played very good cricket. The best thing is we have so many options that we can put together a second Indian team.”

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra, however, picked Dhawan as his captain and Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. Explaining his choice, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Shikhar Dhawan is continuously upgrading his software for the past two years and his batting has been brilliant. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain of this team.”

India’s short tour of Sri Lanka will begin with the first ODI on July 13 and end with the third T20I on July 27.

