"Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful" - Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their second child

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and his wife actress Hazel Keech, have become parents for the second time, following the birth of a baby girl.

Yuvraj took to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 25, to announce the birth of the girl child. The couple have named their newborn 'Aura'. Sharing the news, the cricket star wrote:

"Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family ❤️."

Yuvraj and Hazel became parents for the first time in January of 2022 after the birth of a baby boy whom they named Orion Keech Singh. The 2011 World Cup winner revealed the name of his son on the occasion of Father's Day (June 19). He wrote:

"Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars."

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech met at a mutual friend's party back in 2011. The former all-rounder's close friend, Harbhajan Singh, also played a major role in the two getting close. The couple tied the knot on November 30, 2016.

"We have not given enough credit to Yuvraj Singh" - Gautam Gambhir on 2011 ICC World Cup win

Speaking about India's triumphant 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, former opening batter Gautam Gambhir opined that Yuvraj hasn't got enough credit for his performances in the showpiece event.

He suggested that apart from Yuvraj, several fans have also not acknowledged the contributions of Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan. Gambhir claimed that all the limelight was reserved for MS Dhoni's match-winning six in the final against Sri Lanka.

The cricketer-turned-politician told RevSportz:

"Forget about me, I think we have not given enough credit to Yuvraj Singh as well. How many people talk about Zaheer Khan's first spell in the final? Sachin Tendulkar was our top run-scorer. We keep talking about one six which MS played. You are obsessed with individuals so much that you forget about the team."

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj was the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup, chalking up 362 runs from eight innings while also bagging 15 wickets.