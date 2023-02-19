"Some guys went away from their methods" - Disappointed Pat Cummins rues batting collapse after Australia's loss in Delhi

Australian captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that they strayed from their methods during the second Test against India in Delhi. A dramatic batting collapse led to a six-wicket defeat for the visitors. The pacer observed that a lot of batters resorted to cross-batted shots that contributed to their downfall.

Australia started Day 3 of the second Test with 62 ahead and at 61-1 but ended up losing nine wickets for 54 runs in a session to finish with 113. The likes of Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, and Cummins fell after playing the sweep shot.

Many former greats condemned them for attempting the shot on the track as the ball kept low.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 29-year-old admitted that Australia overplayed their attacking approach. However, he also acknowledged Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled magnificently.

Cummins rued Australia's failure to seize the opportunity to win the Test despite being ahead.

"Nagpur maybe we underplayed it, we probably overplayed it here at times in the second innings. You've got to find a way to try and put pressure back on the bowlers."

He added:

"They're really, really good bowlers, especially in these conditions. Probably just at times maybe just overplayed it. I thought they bowled really well. It's not easy out there. But perhaps some guys went away from their methods."

Ruing Australia's methods, Cummins expressed his disappointment and said:

"Each batter has their own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots, which might not be our preferred method. I'd say just more disappointment, knowing that over here these opportunities don't come up all the time. Especially being relatively in front of the game, feeling like that game was there for the taking."

The tourists have lost their chance to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having last held it in the 2014-15 series held in Australia. However, they have the opportunity to draw the series, with an opportunity to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final also on the line.

"We'll have a good think" - Pat Cummins ahead of the third Test

Cummins revealed that Australia would do plenty of soul-searching over the next few days, while also considering changes to their XI. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will be back in the frame for selection. He added:

"We've got a bit of time. We'll have a good think. Have a look at different things. I think over the next day or two we'll look at any changes in the squad as well. Mitchell Swepson has gone home, he's a chance of coming back. Hopefully Cam Green is available, Hazlewood, Starc, we'll manage that."

He added:

"We'll assess it over the next couple of days. We've probably got enough time to have a bit of a break, a bit of a refresh, and still plenty of time to roll up the sleeves before the next one."

The third Test begins on March 1 in Indore.

