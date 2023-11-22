"Some Pakistani players couldn't digest our success " - Mohammed Shami slams Hasan Raza over controversial remarks

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami earned widespread appreciation for his imperious run at the 2023 World Cup. The veteran speedster finished as the highest wicket-taker in the competition, bagging 24 scalps from seven outings.

The entire Indian bowling unit, including Shami, had an excellent run throughout the tournament. But, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza alleged that the hosts were given a special ball, which was the main reason behind their success.

Slamming Raza for the absurd claim, here's what Shami said during an interview with Puma:

"Some Pakistani players couldn't digest our success at the World Cup. In their minds, they think that they are the best. However, the best is the one who performs when it matters the most. They kept on making statements and stirring up controversies by claiming that we were given a different ball. Sudhar jao yaar (improve yourself). When an ex-player talks like this, everyone will just laugh at him."

Mohammed Shami also criticised Hasan Raza during the 2023 World Cup. He posted an Instagram story, urging the former player to not make irrational statements.

"Only learned about the records I broke when I opened Instagram" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami shattered multiple records with inspired spells at the 2023 World Cup. He, however, suggested that he wasn't aware of the same and only learned about his achievements through social media.

"I only learned about the records I broke when I opened Instagram," Shami said. "My primary aim was to perform the role that I was assigned. I only think about what is good for the team. While you cannot perform well all the time, it is important to read the situation well."

Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan to become the Indian bowler with the most wickets in World Cups. Speaking about becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker for the side in 50-over World Cups, Shami remarked:

"To be honest, I didn't know that I had broken such a record. I have never paid attention to records or statistics. I knew before that match that I was at 40 wickets, but during the match, I wasn't thinking about breaking the record."

Australia put a halt on Team India's juggernaut in the 2023 World Cup in the final. They defeated Rohit Sharma and company convincingly to win the tournament for a record six times.