Former England captain Eoin Morgan reckons something is unsettling the team in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. He feels the morale in the dressing room isn't what it's supposed to be and doesn't remember an England team underperforming the way it has.

Having won the 50-over World Cup for the first time four years ago, the defending champions are on the brink of an embarassing group-stage exit. Jos Buttler and co. have lost four of their five games, with the solitary win coming against Bangladesh.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan said that England seem to be facing some mental block, given the way they have lost their games. The World Cup-winning captain reckons the players' morale are inevitably low.

"I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders. There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled."

"The method which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the game(s). It is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence. It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now."

Their campaign began with a eight-wicket thumping against New Zealand. Buttler and Co. were stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi as they unleashed their spin trio to register a 69-run win.

England then lost to South Africa by a whopping 229 runs followed by an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

"It's been unbelievably challenging for Jos and his team" - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan (Image Credits: Twitter)

Morgan reckons England's struggles have to do with wrong squad selection, as they have a good squad with seemingly all bases covered.

The 37-year-old wants the national team to fully get behind the tried and trusted ways that has brought them success:

"When you look at the strength in depth, particularly with the bat, England are as good on paper as any other side in this tournament, but they haven't yet fired.

"They've made mistakes with selection. They've really struggled to find a balanced side and one that's effective enough to compete, never mind win this tournament. It's been unbelievably challenging for Jos and his team… they have to regain the confidence in the method that they've used for so long that has made them double world champions."

England face hosts India on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Lucknow.