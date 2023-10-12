"South Africa are looking the form team to me at the moment" - Aakash Chopra on their World Cup 2023 clash vs Australia

Aakash Chopra believes South Africa are the in-form side heading into their World Cup 2023 clash against Australia in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12.

The Proteas smashed 428/5 and defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening game of the quadrennial tournament. On the flip side, Australia head into Thursday's game on the back of a six-wicket defeat against India.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that virtually every South African batter is in prolific form. He elaborated (7:15):

"One team has come after playing on the flat pitch in Delhi and scoring 425-odd runs. They have three centurions. So they are coming with that form. Aiden Markram is looking wonderful, Heinrich Klaasen is batting solidly, Rassie van der Dussen, who seemed to be lacking form, scored a century and Quinton de Kock hits in any case."

The former Indian opener added:

"They scored a lot of runs. Actually, South Africa are looking a very decent unit with David Miller at the bottom and then Marco Jansen. They have depth. South Africa are looking the form team to me at the moment."

Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106), and Quinton de Kock (100) slammed centuries against Sri Lanka. Only Temba Bavuma was dismissed cheaply, with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller also playing enterprising cameos.

"Rule them out at your own peril" - Aakash Chopra on Australia

Australia were outplayed by India in their tournament opener. [P/C: AP]

However, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Australia cannot be taken lightly. He urged Pat Cummins and Co. to play Marcus Stoinis ahead of Cameron Green, reasoning (7:45):

"Australia - rule them out at your own peril. They have won five World Cups but they have problems at the moment. I feel you should play Marcus Stoinis on this pitch if he is fit. Cameron Green, the number at which he is batting and the amount he is bowling, I don't think he is bringing great value to the team until now."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted a few question marks in Australia's batting department. He stated:

"In batting, you will get Mitchell Marsh with David Warner at the start. Both can struggle if the ball stops on the pitch. Then you have Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the engine room of this team. There will be a question whether Josh Inglis or Alex Carey will play and about runs from Glenn Maxwell's bat."

Chopra reckons Australia have the better fast bowling unit and South Africa have greater depth and form in batting. He concluded by opining that the scales are slightly tilted towards Temba Bavuma and Co. in Thursday's game.

