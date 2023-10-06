Spinners lead Team India to empathetic win over Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semi-final

Team India continued their dominant run through the 2023 Asian Games with a clinical display against Bangladesh in the semi-final at Hangzhou on Friday, October 6. Playing in the cricket competition of the Asian Games for the first time, India qualified for the gold medal clash with a nine-wicket win in less than 10 overs.

Following a mediocre bowling display despite the 23-run victory against Nepal in the quarter-final, the Indian bowlers were right on the money from the get-go after winning the toss and fielding first. As many as five spinners were used to tremendous effect as the Men in Blue restricted Bangladesh to a lowly 96/9 in 20 overs.

Playing in only his second international game, Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers with incredible figures of 3/12 in his four overs. The left-arm spinner was ably supported by Washington Sundar, who finished with 2/15 in his four overs.

Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed, leggie Ravi Bishnoi, and part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma picked up a wicket each to keep a lid on the Bangladesh batters throughout the innings. Despite being the lone specialist pacer in the side, Arshdeep Singh bounced back from his expensive outing against Nepal to finish with 1/10 in his three overs.

As for Bangladesh, nothing went right throughout the innings, with only opener Parvez Hossain Emon and wicket-keeper batter Jaker Ali putting up a semblance of resistance with 23 and 24*, respectively.

Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad power India through in a straightforward run-chase

The duo withstood the loss of an early wicket to complete the run-chase in style.

Chasing a mere 97 for victory, India lost their quarter-final hero, Yashasvi Jaiswal, for a duck in the fourth ball of the innings. With a maiden T20I century under his belt from the previous game, a nonchalant Jaiswal flicked a nothing delivery down the leg-side straight to the fielder at short fine-leg.

However, that was the only moment of joy for the Bangla bowlers as they were taken to the cleaners by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and left-hander Tilak Varma.

While Ruturaj scored an unbeaten 40 off 26 deliveries, Tilak was much more severe on the hapless Bangladesh bowling. The southpaw smashed 55* off 26 balls in an unbroken partnership of 97 from 52 deliveries with the skipper. The dynamic duo pulled off an incredible nine maximums and six boundaries during their match-winning stand.

All the Bangla bowlers were treated with utter disdain, with only spinner Afif Hossain displaying some control to delay the inevitable.

Team India romped home by nine wickets in 9.2 overs to book their place in the gold medal game on Saturday, October 7. They await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan later today.

As for Bangladesh, they will face the loser of the second semi-final for the bronze medal a few hours ahead of the grand finale.