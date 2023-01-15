Create

"Sri Lanka lose to Virat Kohli by 93 runs" - Fans react as Team India script history, beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Team India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODI series.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India registered history as they beat Sri Lanka by the highest margin in ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. The Men in Blue beat The Lankans by 317 runs and broke the previous record held by New Zealand, who beat Ireland by 290 runs in 2008.

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill helped India post 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

Kohli starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 166 runs off 110 deliveries (46th ODI century), including 13 boundaries and eight sixes. He was adjudged Player of the Match and Series for his exceptional knocks in the series, including 113 off 87 balls.

2️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ runs in three matches with a top-score of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣* 👌👌Congratulations to @imVkohli on winning the Player of the Series award 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R…#INDvSL | @mastercardindia https://t.co/WIlPU9sJYp

Meanwhile, Gill chipped in with 116 off 97 balls, including two sixes and 14 boundaries. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 and 38 runs, respectively, to the total.

Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets each for the visitors, while Chamika Karunaratne bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 73 runs in 22 overs as Team India completed a landmark victory.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4/32. He also completed a brilliant runout. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets each.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Me to loruu Daniel Alexander @daniel86cricket "TEAM 73"#INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/GcMEBHj7Ob
Most ODIs Wins against Opponents96 - IND v SL*95 - AUS v NZ92 - PAK v SL#INDvSL
History India become the first ever team to win an ODI match by a margin of 300.#INDvSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/1qdRWiUaPT
India becomes the first ever team to win by 300+ runs in ODI. Many congratulations @BCCI #INDvSL
India Made the new record for the largest margin of victory by runs in ODI. 😯👏🏼 (Won By 317 Runs)#INDvSL https://t.co/ouXUW5ChLQ
India beats Srilanka by a huge margin of 317 runs.. it's biggest margin of victory by runs in men's ODI.Earlier this record was held by New Zealand, margin of victory was 290 runs, against Ireland.#INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵
No longer.India beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs.#INDvSL twitter.com/Edged_and_take…
The biggest win in the history of ODI Cricket by the run margin. India broke the world record of 290 of New Zealand against Ireland.#INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 #siraj ODIs twitter.com/RVCJ_FB/status…
India becomes 1st Team in history of ODI to win match by more than 300 runs. #INDvSL #GOAT
IND v SL, 3rd ODISL 73 (22)IND 390-5 (50)India won by 317 runsWorld record by India team, biggest run difference.#INDvSL #KingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵
#INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 @daniel86cricket after India's 317 runs win against Srilanka:- https://t.co/zDg9RyRaIi
Sri Lanka loses to Virat Kohli by 93 runs. #INDvSL
Love to see India in form before world cup Record win for India.....!#ViratKohli𓃵 #Gill #INDvSL
#INDvSL @imVkohli https://t.co/argq8NLRg3
72 All out Lankans @daniel86cricket 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆#INDvSL #IndvsSL https://t.co/PIiUHRJj3n
Miyan Magic @mdsirajofficial 😍♥️ Spell 🔥💥 #INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam
Team India to play New Zealand in white-ball series

𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗗𝗜𝘀!#TeamIndia register a comprehensive victory by 3️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ runs and seal the @mastercardindia #INDvSL ODI series 3️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R………… https://t.co/FYpWkPLPJA

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand at home. The first of the three-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The action will then shift to Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24) for the second and third ODIs.

Team India will look to continue their decent form after registering a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

