"Sri Lanka lose to Virat Kohli by 93 runs" - Fans react as Team India script history, beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India registered history as they beat Sri Lanka by the highest margin in ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. The Men in Blue beat The Lankans by 317 runs and broke the previous record held by New Zealand, who beat Ireland by 290 runs in 2008.
A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill helped India post 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs.
Kohli starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 166 runs off 110 deliveries (46th ODI century), including 13 boundaries and eight sixes. He was adjudged Player of the Match and Series for his exceptional knocks in the series, including 113 off 87 balls.
Meanwhile, Gill chipped in with 116 off 97 balls, including two sixes and 14 boundaries. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 and 38 runs, respectively, to the total.
Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets each for the visitors, while Chamika Karunaratne bagged a solitary wicket.
In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 73 runs in 22 overs as Team India completed a landmark victory.
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4/32. He also completed a brilliant runout. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets each.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Team India to play New Zealand in white-ball series
The Men in Blue will next be seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand at home. The first of the three-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The action will then shift to Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24) for the second and third ODIs.
Team India will look to continue their decent form after registering a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.
India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.