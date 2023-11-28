Team India reached a daunting total of 222/3 in the third T20I against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

In the must-win game to stay alive in the series, Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to chase. The Aussie pacers swung the new ball both ways and troubled the Indian openers.

After a Player of the match performance in the previous game, Yashasvi Jaiswal had to cope with a failure in this contest. He perished in the second over while trying to play aggressively. Ishan Kishan also got out for a five-ball duck in the third over, leaving his side at 24/2.

Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied things with a 57-run stand. Just as their partnership was starting to look threatening, Aaron Hardie dismissed Surya to give the visitors a massive breakthrough.

Ruturaj Gaikwad then took India forward at a brisk pace with an unbeaten 141-run partnership with Tilak Varma (31*). After a watchful start, Ruturaj showed his class by shifting gears effortlessly to provide a big finish for the hosts in the death overs.

His scintillating 123-run knock comprised 13 fours and seven sixes. Gaikwad also became the first Indian batter to hit a century against Australia in T20 format.

Fans react after Ruturaj Gaikwad's ton powers India to a massive total in 3rd T20I against Australia

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the third T20I between the two sides on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by compiling some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

