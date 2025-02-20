Steve Smith stuns teammates with a ‘magical bat’ ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith surprised his teammates with his 'magic bat' during a training session in Lahore ahead of their first Champions Trophy 2025 match against England. In a video surfaced on social media, the Aussie batter made his bat stand still without any support as his teammates were flummoxed.

Ad

It was the 'magic' that was also deployed by ace England batter Joe Root while standing at the non-striker's end during a Test match against India at home in 2021. Virat Kohli had tried doing the same but hilariously failed. Meanwhile, all-rounder Aaron Hardie found himself confused, as Smith picked up the bat moments later and practiced a defensive stroke.

"A magical bat for a man who's already a wizard with one," Australian Men's Cricket Team wrote on Facebook.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Australia, who won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, will open their campaign against England on Saturday, February 22, in Lahore. However, their form has not been the best leading up to the eight-team tournament, suffering a crushing 2-0 ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka, who are not even among the eight teams in the ICC event.

The Men in Yellow are also massively undermanned, with injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh. Additionally, Mitchell Starc pulled out citing personal reasons, while Marcus Stoinis retired from ODI cricket despite being named in the squad.

Ad

Steve Smith optimistic about Australia's chances in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite recent form

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite the Aussies suffering their second consecutive series loss, Smith said their current crop of bowlers might be inexperienced but have unique skill sets and are capable of coming good at any stage. He told ICC (via The Indian Express):

Ad

"I think they've all got their own unique skills. For me, captaining them, it's about me communicating with them and trying to get the right option out of them at the right time. They all do it differently, Ben Dwarshius and Spencer Johnson up-top trying to swing the ball back down the line."

"Sean (Abbott) has terrific lengths, Nathan Ellis has change-ups. We've got a couple of spinners as well with (Adam) Zampa and Tanveer (Sangha), who's got a good skill set. [In] Maxwell and Short, we've got plenty of part-time options," Smith added.

The Men in Yellow are also the reigning 50-over World Cup champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback