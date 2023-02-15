"Still a good chance" - Mitchell Starc optimistic about playing the second Test against India

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc remains optimistic about playing the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday (February 17). The 32-year-old also feels batting won't be an issue in the decisive Test match.

A key man in Australia's attack, Starc missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a finger injury sustained while fielding in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against South Africa. The left-arm pacer could replace Scott Boland for Australia's near-must-win game in Delhi.

Starc, who joined his teammates in Delhi on Tuesday night, stated that there's a good chance of playing on Friday, but a lot will also depend upon the management and the medical staff's word.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I'd like to be a little further down the road. Still a good chance so it'll come down to how it reacts by the end of Wednesday, how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat and Ronnie feel about it as well. I'll do everything I can to be fully available for selection, then it's a discussion for the rest of the group involved."

The left-arm paceman revealed that he will field with a cap on his injured finger, continuing:

"I don't think batting will be an issue. Soo it's going to be uncomfortable but I don't think it's an issue. I think I'll still field with a cap on the finger, that's what I did in Melbourne .I don't field myself in slip anyway."

Australia missed the ace bowler's services in the first Test, given the reverse swing on offer. In the Brisbane Test against South Africa, the New South Wales bowler crossed 300 wickets by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen.

"Not sure we'll see conditions change too much from last week" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc expects another challenging contest for Australia in Delhi and believes the conditions to be similar to the first Test. He added:

"Obviously a challenge of a week but we move onto the second Test and it presents a new challenge. I'm not sure we'll see conditions change too much from last week with how the guys have discussed it. I think judging on the last couple of days the wickets out the back are similar in many ways to what the centre is."

The tourists need a win or a draw in Delhi to keep the blockbuster series alive and the same should also seal their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

