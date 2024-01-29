"Still think India are favourites to win the series" - Michael Vaughan after England's victory in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hasn't ruled out a series win for India despite losing the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28. However, Vaughan believes they will be in a fix about what sort of pitch to prepare for the second Test, given England thrived on normal decks.

England triggered a remarkable turnaround in the first Test in Hyderabad to walk away with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After Day 2, the visitors were under a 190-run deficit but turned it around to a 230-run lead to eventually win the match by 28 runs.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan reiterated that India should avoid playing on rank turners, writing:

"I still think India are favourites to win the series, because they will react. But India will be second-guessing themselves about what pitches to prepare. I don’t know how the pitches can turn any more than this one did – it ragged.

"I said before the series I thought India were better off preparing a flatter wicket than one with more turn."

India's spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were unusually below their brutal best. The pair claimed 11 wickets between them, with England scoring well above the run rate of 4 in the second innings.

"West Indies’ future depends on the distribution of wealth" - Michael Vaughan

West Indies cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Michael Vaughan also reflected on West Indies' astonishing Test win over Australia in Brisbane on Sunday. The cricketer-turned-commentator said there is every chance Shamar Joseph could take the T20 route, elaborating:

"West Indies arrived with seven debutants in their squad – four have made their debuts. They have all contributed. One of those, Shamar Joseph, has bowled his heart out, with an injured toe, to deliver West Indies a magical win.

"But West Indies’ future depends on the distribution of wealth. There’s a great danger that Shamar Joseph goes down the Twenty20 route."

Joseph, who took a fifer on debut, starred with seven wickets as the Caribbeans successfully defended 216 to win by eight runs at the Gabba.

