"Stokes' aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time" - Ian Chappell on the battle of the captains in the IND-ENG Test series

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels Ben Stokes' attacking instincts faltered in the crucial final innings of the fourth Test in Ranchi compared to Rohit Sharma's leadership of Team India, thus costing England the series.

While the overall result of 4-1 in favor of India looks comprehensive, the series outcome was in the balance heading into the fourth innings of the penultimate Test. However, questionable captaincy from Stokes by opening the bowling with Joe Root and defensive fields during the innings enabled India to successfully chase down a tricky 192 by five wickets and take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

In his column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell pointed to the climax of the fourth Test as the deciding moment of the series.

"Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes have waged an intriguing captaincy battle in their Test series. However Stokes' aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time and India - well led by Rohit - claimed the series with a resounding victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi," wrote Chappell.

"On the third evening (4th Test) Stokes desperately needed to start India's chase with his best two bowlers and try to claim at least one wicket. Incredibly, he gave the ball to a part-timer, Joe Root, and ignored the experienced, probing bowling of Jimmy Anderson. India took full advantage and scored an invaluable 40 runs off just eight overs," he continued.

"Stokes missed a trick in Ranchi. He then compounded his error by allowing too many easy singles on the final day by resorting to some cautious field placings. At a time when Stokes needed to be extremely brave as captain and hope he got lucky, he was abnormally conservative," stated Chappell.

Despite struggling at a precarious 120/5 and needing a further 72 runs, India eased home without too many hurdles by five wickets, thanks to a defiant sixth-wicket partnership between Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

"In the final Test in India, England again capitulated to spin" - Ian Chappell

India were deserved winners of the hard-fought series.

Ian Chappell felt the final Test was a case of England surrendering to the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Despite winning a crucial toss and batting first, the visitors posted a paltry 218 in their first innings. They fared no better the second time, folding for an even worse 195 to complete a horrendous Indian tour with a 1-4 series defeat.

"In the final Test in India, England again capitulated to spin - this time it was the wrist version, from the talented Kuldeep Yadav, who broke open England's vulnerable batting order while R Ashwin plundered the bottom half as offspin was again dominant," wrote Chappell.

While Ashwin finished with nine wickets in the game, Kuldeep helped himself to seven, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Chappell further highlighted India and Australia's dominance in world cricket after the Aussies brushed aside New Zealand with a 2-0 away Test series win.

"India kept getting stronger in this series, while England were regularly being overwhelmed by spin. Despite all the feel-good stories and bold predictions, India and Australia are still flexing their muscles as dominant teams," concluded Chappell.

After a massive 172-run win in the opening Test, the Aussies pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win in the second contest.

With the results, India and Australia are the top two sides in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-2025 cycle.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App