Stuart Broad sent for X-Ray scans after being hit by Cameron Green bouncer on Day 3 of Lord's Test 

England pacer Stuart Broad was sent for X-Ray scans following Stumps on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. The veteran bowler was hit by a brute bouncer from Cameron Green, but proceeded to finish his innings after passing the concussion test and also bowled 13 overs when Australia came out to bat.

His innings came to a quick end after sustaining the blow. The left-handed batter was trapped lbw by Travis Head in the 76th over of the innings and England were soon bowled out a couple of deliveries later for 324.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the player also underwent a cerebral arteriogram (A medical procedure where ink is injected into the affected area which shows any potential damage suffered to the blood vessels). The additional step apart from the routine X-Ray was recommended because of the level of swelling on the jaw.

The report further suggests that the tests were only precautionary and protocol in a way, and Broad will be available to bowl on Day 4 of the Test.

Stuart Broad has only picked up one wicket in 36 overs so far

The veteran seamer's lone wicket in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's came in the form of an lbw dismissal to remove Alex Carey in the first innings. He finished with figures of 1-99 in 23 overs at an economy rate of 4.30.

The ace pacer had trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw off the penultimate delivery of the second session, but skipper Ben Stokes hesitated in taking a review, a decision which England might go onto regret. Broad was extremely confident of the decision as he began his trademark 'celebrappeal', but could not convince his captain after on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney remained unmoved.

As he begrudgingly made his way to his bowling mark, head coach Brendon McCullum pointed a finger through the balcony, indicating that a review would have sent Labuschagne back to the pavilion.

The Australian batter was earlier adjudged lbw off Broad's bowling, but he survived following a review call that showed the impact was outside the off-stump, forcing umpire Ahsan Raza to change his decision.

Will Stuart Broad inspire an English comeback with a landmark spell on Day 4? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes