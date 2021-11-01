'He himself will think that maybe he doesn't have the ability' - Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's demotion

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment and bemusement at vice-captain Rohit Sharma not opening the batting against New Zealand on Sunday. This comes on the back of India's heavy defeat at the hands of the Kiwis. It leaves India's semi-final hopes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup hanging by a thread.

Speaking to India Today, post the clash between India and New Zealand, Sunil Gavaskar called out the decision to open the batting with Ishan Kishan. It resulted in Rohit Sharma batting at number 3. Sunil Gavaskar felt this may have conveyed a message to Rohit that the management did not trust him to face Trent Boult with the new ball.

Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in number 4 or number 5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don't trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult."

Ishan Kishan was drafted into the playing XI as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav complained of back spasms in the lead-up to the contest and was hence ruled out of the Super 12 clash against New Zealand.

'When the ploy doesn't work, you are going to be criticized' - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also opined that while the move to open with Ishan Kishan would have been praised if he had scored big. It is bound to be criticized if it doesn't come off, which was the case.

Sunil Gavaskar further elaborated on the demotion of Rohit Sharma from the opening spot. Gavaskar mentioned that it could lead Rohit into thinking that he doesn't have the ability, especially given his caliber and experience.

"If you do that to a player who has been playing at a position for so many years, he himself will think that maybe he doesn't have the ability. If Ishan Kishan had made 70-odd runs we would have applauded. But when the ploy doesn't work, you are going to be criticised", said Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar continued and said that the Indian think tank got its batting order wrong on the day. He also stated that skipper Virat Kohli too should not have been demoted down to number 4, given all his success batting at number 3 over the years.

"I don't know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. "Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at number 3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at number 3 demotes himself to number 4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting", said Sunil Gavaskar.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in Dubai

In a do-or-die clash for both teams, India took on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening. Inserted to bat first, the Indian innings never got going and all they could muster was a score of 110/7 in their 20 overs.

The total proved to be a no contest for the Kiwis, who strolled to the target by 8 wickets halfway through the 15th over of the chase. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a sublime 49 off 35 balls while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for India.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Thoughts? 👀



#T20WorldCup #India #TeamIndia Here are the scenarios in which Team India can qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.Thoughts? 👀 Here are the scenarios in which Team India can qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.Thoughts? 👀#T20WorldCup #India #TeamIndia https://t.co/ooG5WQkBAY

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India next take on Afghanistan at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in a must-win clash. With two losses, many stars must align for India to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy