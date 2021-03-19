Suryakumar Yadav relives moments from the 4th T20I in his hotel room

Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed himself in the middle during the 4th T20I against England. In what was his first international innings, Yadav set the stage on fire with a blitzkrieg knock. After the end of the game, the 30-year-old went back to his hotel room only to relive those moments again.

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty shared a short video on social media, where the cricketer can be seen watching his highlights package.

"You're watching the match again?" Shetty asked, to which Suryakumar replied: "I'm just watching my boundaries and sixes. Reliving it."

Devisha Shetty joked that Suryakumar Yadav was 'crazy' and revealed to fans that he does this after every game.

"This guy is crazy. After every match, he comes and watches the match again on his phone or TV," Devisha Shetty added.

Records galore for Suryakumar Yadav on his debut innings

Suryakumar Yadav impressed everyone with his knock in his first international innings. He smashed the first ball that he faced for a six and became the 5th cricketer to do so since 2002 amongst the Test-playing nations.

Yadav is also the first Indian to hit the first ball of his T20I career for a six. He is the 8th player amongst the full-member nations to do so.

The Mumbai cricketer carried the momentum forward after smashing a six and went on to register a half-century. He became the fifth Indian cricketer to score 50+ in their maiden T20I innings for Team India. Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa and Ishan Kishan are the other cricketers who achieved this feat before Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav's knock of 57 runs is also the second-highest score for an Indian batsman in their first T20I innings. Ajinkya Rahane (63) holds the top spot.

India level the series by winning the 4th T20I

The 4th T20I between India and England turned out to be a nail-biting contest as England got tantalisingly close to the target of 186 runs set by India. However, they fell 8 runs short in the end and the series was once again levelled at 2-2, with the decider to be played on March 20th.

Suryakumar Yadav was the 'Man of the Match' in the 4th T20I for his knock of 57 runs off 31 balls.