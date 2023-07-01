T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bell Drummond and Ben Green top the charts – Updated after Day 26

On Friday, June 30th, eight matches of the T20 Blast 2023 took place to further electrify the extravaganza as it reaches the end stages. There were four North Group matches played alongside an equal number of South Group matches.

The first match of the day saw Durham vs Worcestershire take place at Worcester. Durham posted 216 for the loss of four wickets, but the rain spoiled things for both sides. With Worcester on 112, the match was tied as a result of the D/L method.

The next game was another from the North Group, as Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire met at Nottingham. Nottinghamshire, upon batting first, totaled 168 and lost all its wickets.

While defending, their bowlers leaked some extra runs, letting the Bears win by two wickets, reaching 172 with a boundary in response to a target of 169 runs.

Somerset vs Surrey was scheduled next at The Oval, and Somerset stood out. They gathered 208 for the loss of only five wickets, and while defending, they won by 18 runs. It must be said that Surrey tried their best; however, they fell short of balls on 190 with a single wicket in their hand.

Sussex and Kent of the South Group met next, and it was Sussex who stood out. They managed to win by 11 runs after Kent failed to meet the target of 229 runs at Canterbury.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan took place next, with the D/L method once again interfering in another match of the day.

While Hampshire scored 97/2 while batting first, Glamorgan were left pretty behind considering the D/L method, scoring 54/1 in allotted overs, which let Hamshire win by 21 runs.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire could have further spiced up the day, but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. All courtesy of the bad weather in nearby areas.

In another South Group fixture of the day, Essex locked horns with Middlesex, and Middlesex was once again able to add a win to their tally.

They kicked off the T20 Blast 2023 season badly with 11 back-to-back defeats. Facing Essex, they managed to win by two wickets while chasing 226.

The final match of the day was Derbyshire vs Leicestershire. Batting first, Derbyshire splendidly amassed 231 runs for the loss of four wickets, which eventually became too much for Leicestershire to handle. They departed on 160, letting Derbyshire win by 71 runs.

Bell Drummond leads the batting charts in T20 Blast 2023

Although Daniel Bell Drummond could only add 13 runs and was retired hurt, he sits at the top of the batting charts with 587 runs from 12 innings.

James Vince of Hampshire, despite scoring 16 runs versus Glamorgan, is next on the charts with 567 runs from as many innings.

Dawid Malan, or Yorkshire, who did not get a chance today to prove his worth, is at third with 546 runs from 13 innings.

Ben Green tops the bowling chart in T20 Blast 2023

As far as bowling charts are concerned, Ben Green of Somerset enjoys the top spot with 25 wickets from 12 matches. He could only pick up a wicket against Surrey.

Next, we have Zak Chappell of Derbyshire with 22 wickets, who took two wickets versus Leicestershire in his last game. On third, Kent's Michael Hogan sits with 21 wickets.

