T20 World Cup 2021: "I couldn't understand what he was doing" - Aakash Chopra on Lendl Simmons' painstaking batting for West Indies

Aakash Chopra has lambasted Lendl Simmons' timid knock for the West Indies in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against South Africa.

Simmons meandered to a 35-ball 16 and never looked to push the accelerator pedal. The West Indies were restricted to a score of 143/8, which was easily chased down by South Africa.

While reflecting on the West Indies batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was perplexed by Simmons' batting approach. He elaborated:

"South Africa opted to bowl and Lendl Simmons was there in front. I couldn't understand what he was doing. He scored 16 runs in 35 deliveries and you had to retire him out. No one does it but it will have to be done."

The former India cricketer was even more stunned by the West Indies opener not attempting to play any attacking shots. Chopra observed:

"He didn't hit a single four or a six. The surprising thing is he was not even trying to hit fours or sixes. I mean it is still understandable if you are throwing the bat and not able to hit the ball but you cannot hit a six if you are only defending."

Chopra added that even the best efforts of the other West Indies batters could not have helped their cause. He pointed out:

"Everyone else was trying a lot - whether it was Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran or Kieron Pollard - everyone threw their bats but if one person scores 16 runs in six overs, you will always be falling short however much you might hit."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Lendl Simmons (16 off 33 balls) is a clear example of why option of RETIRING OUT batters can be practiced in T20s and shouldn't be considered an insult to any batter's skills. Batters can struggle to hit/find form on a given day but such inns hurt your team's chances of winning. Lendl Simmons (16 off 33 balls) is a clear example of why option of RETIRING OUT batters can be practiced in T20s and shouldn't be considered an insult to any batter's skills. Batters can struggle to hit/find form on a given day but such inns hurt your team's chances of winning.

While Evin Lewis smashed 56 off 35 deliveries, Kieron Pollard made a 20-ball 26. However, their pyrotechnics could not help West Indies set a challenging target for South Africa.

"The West Indies bowling looks absolutely pedestrian" - Aakash Chopra

The West Indies bowlers struggled to pick wickets

While highlighting the West Indies bowling's lack of penetration, Aakash Chopra painted a gloomy picture of their tournament prospects. He stated:

"The defending champions' bowling looks absolutely pedestrian. They cannot defend and the way they are batting, I don't feel they are going forward. I won't be surprised if they finish at the bottom. They are looking like a pale shadow of their glorious past."

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Markram and van Dussen have virtually clinched issue for SA and in style. West Indies as tepid in bowling as they were in batting. Not out of running for a place in knock out, but will be very very difficult from here for the defending champions Markram and van Dussen have virtually clinched issue for SA and in style. West Indies as tepid in bowling as they were in batting. Not out of running for a place in knock out, but will be very very difficult from here for the defending champions

The West Indies will have to necessarily win their remaining three Group 1 fixtures against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia. They would still need a lot of other results to go their way to make it through to the semi-finals.

