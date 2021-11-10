T20 World Cup 2021: "He is a damn good player" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in England's playing XI and batting order

Aakash Chopra has suggested the changes England should make for today evening's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final encounter against New Zealand. He believes the Eoin Morgan-led side should field Sam Billings in the playing XI and bat Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order.

England will have to necessarily make a change to their playing XI as Jason Roy has been ruled out of the tournament. The 2016 T20 World Cup finalists have included James Vince in their squad as a replacement for the injured opener.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



James Vince will be replacing Jason Roy who was injured during England's last match against South Africa.



#T20WorldCup #England 🚨JUST IN🚨James Vince will be replacing Jason Roy who was injured during England's last match against South Africa. 🚨JUST IN🚨James Vince will be replacing Jason Roy who was injured during England's last match against South Africa.#T20WorldCup #England https://t.co/FESlexIvTJ

While reflecting on England's possible team changes in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the Eoin Morgan-led side should go with Billings ahead of Vince. He reasoned:

"I see just one forced change in the England lineup. They should bring in Sam Billings and open with Bairstow. I am not saying James Vince to be played in the XI because Billings has been sitting out for a long time. He is a damn good player."

The former India cricketer added that Dawid Malan should continue to bat at No. 3 and England should refrain from making too many changes. Chopra observed:

"So play Billings in the team, there is no other scope of change in the team. You can leave Dawid Malan at No. 3. You try to make as few changes as possible, especially at the last moment."

England are unlikely to make any other changes apart from bringing in a replacement for Jason Roy. They have fielded a settled unit throughout the tournament, with Mark Wood coming in for the injured Tymal Mills in their last encounter against South Africa.

"England is a well-oiled unit" - Aakash Chopra

England have a well-rounded bowling attack

Aakash Chopra highlighted that England have all bases covered in their bowling as well. He elaborated:

"Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes will be your three fast bowlers. You have two spinners in Moeen Ali and Rashid. Liam Livingstone can also bowl. So, this is a very very fine well-oiled unit."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that England's all-out attacking approach is their biggest plus point. Chopra said:

"What works in England's favor, which all of us should learn from them is that they play with a philosophy. They play with a brand, whether it is the first match or the last, knockout or final, it does not make a difference."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad There are many things to like about England's 20 overs cricket. One thing that stands out is the ability and approach to score runs when you are batting first, especially when you have also lost couple of early wickets. There are many things to like about England's 20 overs cricket. One thing that stands out is the ability and approach to score runs when you are batting first, especially when you have also lost couple of early wickets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The aggressive attitude imbibed by the England team under Eoin Morgan has yielded them rich dividends. However, it can also lead to their downfall as things can go haywire very quickly if they lose a flurry of wickets due to their approach.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Dawid Malan to score 30+ against New Zealand? Yes No 5 votes so far