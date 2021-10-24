T20 World Cup 2021: "I am not seeing Ishan Kishan getting too many chances" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons Ishan Kishan is unlikely to get too many opportunities for Team India during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Kishan has primarily been selected in the 15-member Indian squad for the tournament as a backup opener. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are likely to be Team India's preferred opening options at the global event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Ishan Kishan would get a chance if the Rohit-Rahul partnership works well throughout the tournament. He responded:

"I am not seeing Ishan Kishan getting too many chances. He has the form, he is a very tempting choice but your team already has three openers. Virat Kohli also wants to open because he plays very well there, opens for his franchise also and did wonders when he opened for India last time. But he can't open."

The former India opener added that the Virat Kohli-led side are likely to stick with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma throughout the league phase. Chopra observed:

"I will continue to stick with Rohit and Rahul. There are five encounters, you have Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan at the start - you need to win these three encounters, you are not going to make any changes."

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan is unlikely to get a chance at the top of the order even against the slightly weaker teams in Group 2. He reasoned:

"And then when you have the matches against Namibia and Scotland, when you have played them [Rohit and Rahul] against the good teams, you will have to give them an opportunity to fill their socks, coffin and everything else."

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 “KL Rahul will open with Rohit in this tournament,” so Virat Kohli has made it clear who will be India’s openers in the #T20WorldCup “KL Rahul will open with Rohit in this tournament,” so Virat Kohli has made it clear who will be India’s openers in the #T20WorldCup

Ishan Kishan has scored 80 runs in the three T20Is he has played for Team India, including a half-century on debut against England. He also smashed 70 runs in India's first T20 World Cup warm-up encounter against the same opponents.

"Ishan Kishan can still get a chance to bat down the order" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan is a good option for Team India in the middle order as well

However, Chopra added that Ishan Kishan could get an opportunity in the middle order. He said:

"Ishan Kishan can still get a chance to bat down the order unless of course there is an injury or there is a serious loss of form. But that will not happen, I feel the Indian team will do well."

Hardik Pandya's spot in the Indian team could be under the scanner if he is unable to bowl. Kishan could replace Pandya in the XI if the latter does not show form with the bat as well.

