T20 World Cup 2021: "I feel Pakistan will help India if they defeat New Zealand" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes a Pakistan win against New Zealand in tonight's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter will help Team India's cause.

The Indian team were handed a 10-wicket drubbing by Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener. The Virat Kohli-led side have a week's break before they take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 encounter on October 31.

While previewing the Pakistan-New Zealand encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Babar Azam-led side can do Team India a favor by defeating the Kiwis. He explained:

"I feel Pakistan will help India if they defeat New Zealand. But if it happens the other way round, New Zealand beats Pakistan, it can be a three-way tie, the net run rate story can come if India beats New Zealand and assuming the three teams win their remaining matches."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pakistan will have one foot in the semi-finals if they put it across the Black Caps. Chopra reasoned:

"If Pakistan beat New Zealand, then only Afghanistan will be there in between and two teams who have come from the qualifiers - Scotland and Namibia. Then Pakistan through, make your place in the semi-finals and enjoy."

Pakistan will almost certainly seal a berth in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup with a win tonight. It would leave India and New Zealand to fight it out for the other semi-final spot from the group unless Afghanistan can spring a surprise or two.

"Pakistan may have a point to prove" - Aakash Chopra

Pakistan will be desperate for a win against New Zealand

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pakistan might even be looking for revenge after New Zealand's last-minute withdrawal from their tour recently. He observed:

"It is slightly a grudge match because Pakistan felt very humiliated when New Zealand went there and returned without giving any reason. So I feel Pakistan may have a point to prove."

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Mike Atherton via Sky Sports "With New Zealand pulling out of the tour & England not going to Pakistan, there was a sense of grievance that can push a team a long way. If you get your team together & feel slightly aggrieved that can give you a sense of motivation" #T20WorldCup Mike Atherton via Sky Sports "With New Zealand pulling out of the tour & England not going to Pakistan, there was a sense of grievance that can push a team a long way. If you get your team together & feel slightly aggrieved that can give you a sense of motivation" #T20WorldCup

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Pakistan seem to be a well-rounded unit with both their bowling and batting coming to the fore. Chopra said:

"Pakistan is the team on song. They are playing like that, top three were anyway playing well and these conditions are going to suit Hafeez and Shoaib Malik a lot. They are bowling well. The team is looking formidable."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

#WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden reviews team's historic win against India, his experience of being part of the dressing room and the journey ahead. Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden reviews team's historic win against India, his experience of being part of the dressing room and the journey ahead.

#WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup https://t.co/TptBDBXCKq

Pakistan will certainly be favored to put it across New Zealand in the familiar Sharjah conditions. However, the Kiwis are known to raise their game in ICC events and cannot be taken lightly.

Edited by Sai Krishna

