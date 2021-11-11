T20 World Cup 2021: "Innings should be like life, not long but memorable" - Aakash Chopra on Jimmy Neesham's knock against England

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Jimmy Neesham's short but memorable knock turned the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between New Zealand and England in the Black Caps' favor.

Neesham walked into bat when the Kiwis needed 60 runs in less than five fours. The all-rounder smoked 27 runs off just 11 deliveries as the Kane Williamson-led side romped home with an over to spare.

While reflecting on New Zealand's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jimmy Neesham made the match-defining contribution although Daryl Mitchell batted through the innings. He elaborated:

"Although Daryl Mitchell was there right till the end, Jimmy Neesham's knock once again showed that innings should be like life, not long but memorable. This was that memorable knock that changed the game and momentum, it turned the match in his team's favor."

The former India cricketer added that England seemed to be in the ascendancy when they dismissed Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson cheaply. Chopra observed:

"It seemed England had left few runs on the field. But if you start your bowling well and dismiss Guptill in the first over and then Kane Williamson, you feel that it does not make a difference even if dew comes, you have enough runs."

Aakash Chopra highlighted New Zealand looked like falling slightly behind the eight ball during the initial stages of Mitchell and Devon Conway's partnership. He explained:

"T20 cricket runs in a different fashion is what I felt and we all saw that. The encounter was simmering, it was not turning one way or the other, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway were playing run-a-ball and you feel what are they doing and at some stage, they will have to accelerate."

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



82 - Conway & Mitchell v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, today

74 - Munro & Williamson v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2016

50 - McCullum & Vincent v PAK🇵🇰, 2007



#ENGvsNZ #T20WorldCup Highest partnerships for New Zealand in knockout games (Semifinals & Finals) of Men's T20 World Cup :82 - Conway & Mitchell v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, today74 - Munro & Williamson v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 201650 - McCullum & Vincent v PAK🇵🇰, 2007 Highest partnerships for New Zealand in knockout games (Semifinals & Finals) of Men's T20 World Cup :82 - Conway & Mitchell v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, today74 - Munro & Williamson v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 201650 - McCullum & Vincent v PAK🇵🇰, 2007#ENGvsNZ #T20WorldCup

Mitchell and Conway added 82 runs in 11 overs after the Kiwis lost two of their most accomplished batters. The duo were slightly circumspect to begin with as New Zealand scored just 58 runs in the first half of their innings.

"I thought that was the game" - Aakash Chopra on Jimmy Neesham's knock

Jimmy Neesham smashed three sixes and a four during his knock

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that Jimmy Neesham's brutal attack on Chris Jordan changed the course of the match. He said:

"Devon Conway accelerated a little and then got out. After that, when Jimmy Neesham came, I thought that was the game. The things changed in the one over from Chris Jordan, fours and sixes galore. It seemed there could have been a catch but that also was a six. It was incredible. That was the game-changer."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Great knock by Mitchell

who was well supported by Conway & Neesham.



Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.



Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.Great knock by Mitchellwho was well supported by Conway & Neesham.Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.Great knock by Mitchellwho was well supported by Conway & Neesham.Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 https://t.co/XYUrJzTpHK

Neesham was caught by Jonny Bairstow at long-on but the latter's knee touched the boundary cushion before he relayed the ball to Liam Livingstone.

Edited by Sai Krishna

