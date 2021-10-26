T20 World Cup 2021: "I was taking Haris Rauf lightly" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Pakistan-New Zealand clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for tonight's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan go into the match after registering a thumping 10-wicket win against Team India. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first Super 12 encounter of the global event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi to be amongst the wickets. He observed:

"Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will together take 4 or more wickets. I was taking Haris Rauf lightly but he is a decent bowler. He bowls at pace and his slower one is very deceptive. The length at which he bowls will be perfect for Sharjah."

The former India cricketer reckons that Lockie Ferguson's experience of playing in the UAE in the second leg of IPL 2021 will hold him in good stead. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"Lockie Ferguson can take 2 or more wickets. He has bowled decently well here, he has played IPL encounters for Kolkata. I think he will be fine."

cricstats @cricstats11

Anrich nortje - 8

Umran Malik - 7#anrichnortje #UmranMalik #IPL2021 #KKR #SRH #CricketTwitter Most Deliveries of 150+ kmph in IPL 2021 Lockie Ferguson - 14Anrich nortje - 8Umran Malik - 7 #lockieferguson Most Deliveries of 150+ kmph in IPL 2021 Lockie Ferguson - 14

Anrich nortje - 8

Umran Malik - 7#lockieferguson #anrichnortje #UmranMalik #IPL2021 #KKR #SRH #CricketTwitter

Ferguson was exceptional for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, barring the final where he was taken to the cleaners by the Chennai Super Kings batters.

"Babar, Rizwan and Zaman will make more than 90 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to continue with their good form

Aakash Chopra opined that the trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman will make a substantial contribution for Pakistan. He elaborated:

"Babar, Rizwan and Zaman - their top three - will make more than 90 runs. And I feel they will have to do that as well if you have to go ahead because you have to do a lot better in the powerplay overs than the last four or five overs."

CricWick @CricWick #PAKvIND On top of the world 💪Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have the joint-most 💯 partnerships in T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup On top of the world 💪Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have the joint-most 💯 partnerships in T20Is 👏#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND https://t.co/YsTRhHfdKx

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that Pakistan will put it across the Kane Williamson-led side. Aakash Chopra explained:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I am just going with Pakistan to win. New Zealand will have to play much above their potential to trouble Pakistan. The scales are tilted heavily towards Pakistan."

Pakistan will certainly be on a high after registering their first win in a World Cup event against arch-rivals India. Their familiarity with UAE conditions and the usually low and slow surface of Sharjah will also work to their advantage.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's encounter? Pakistan New Zealand 6 votes so far