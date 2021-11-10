T20 World Cup 2021: "There is a genuine issue which they can't address" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's playing XI

Aakash Chopra believes the lack of firepower in New Zealand's batting department is an area of concern they would not be able to address even if they want to.

New Zealand face England in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi this evening. The Kane Williamson-led side made the last four as the second-placed team in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

While previewing the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that New Zealand have an Achilles heel for which they do not have a remedy. He said:

"Do I see a scope of change in the New Zealand XI - No, they go with a set team. But in that, there is a genuine issue which I think they can't address. They will try to but they can't."

The former India opener pointed out that Martin Guptill has not been consistent at the top of the order for New Zealand. Chopra elaborated:

"Martin Guptill generally plays well on good pitches, but there has been only one inning in this entire tournament where he batted very well. But it was the Dubai ground and an associate nation in front. He can get slightly stuck here if the pitch is even little slow. He tried to play a slog against Rashid Khan and the ball hit his stumps."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Martin Guptill lost around 4 Kilo Gram after scoring 93 runs against Scotland. Martin Guptill lost around 4 Kilo Gram after scoring 93 runs against Scotland.

Guptill has scored 176 runs at an average of 35.20 in the five innings he has played in the tournament. 93 runs of these runs came in a single knock against Scotland.

Aakash Chopra's take on the other New Zealand batters

Kane Williamson is the linchpin of the New Zealand batting lineup

Aakash Chopra added that Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are also not runaway match-winners in the T20 format. He observed:

"Daryl Mitchell played well against India, you might find one-odd more interesting innings but it is not the same quality. Devon Conway - very good player but again not a T20 rockstar."

The 44-year-old concluded by singling out the lack of depth and firepower in the batting department as New Zealand's area of concern. Chopra explained:

"You have got Kane Williamson but he is not a great T20 player. After him comes Glenn Phillips, he also played one good knock, in my opinion he has not delivered to his name. Then you get into Jimmy Neesham and a longish tail. The New Zealand team has very little firepower."

New Zealand have opted to go with five specialist bowlers, along with James Neesham as a batting all-rounder, in their last four matches. They are likely to stick with the same combination, which puts the onus on their top order to deliver the goods.

