T20 World Cup 2021: "What did the selectors do?" - Aakash Chopra on India having just an opener in Ishan Kishan as a backup batter

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian selectors for picking Ishan Kishan as the only backup batter in their 15-member T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of Team India's playing XI for yesterday's crucial clash against New Zealand due to back spasms. The Indian team management had no option but to field Ishan Kishan in place of him.

While reflecting on India's defeat against New Zealand in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra criticized the selectors for not picking a balanced squad. He explained:

"There is a problem about why you did it [opening with Kishan]. What did the selectors do? You gave just an extra batter and he is an opener, when your team already has three openers."

The former India cricketer added that making Ishan Kishan open had forced everyone to bat out of their regular positions. Chopra observed:

"So, if a middle-order batsman falls sick, has a fever or something happens, you will have to play an opener. Either you will make him bat out of position or if you give him his position, all the rest will become out of position."

Saurub @midonpechal SHOCKED! Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul opening for India. #INDvsNZ SHOCKED! Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul opening for India. #INDvsNZ

Rohit Sharma was made to bat at no.3 to make place for Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. As a consequence, Virat Kohli also slid down a spot from his usual no.3 position.

"Was it necessary to make Ishan Kishan open?" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan managed to score just four runs

Aakash Chopra also questioned if Rohit Sharma should have given up his spot at the top of the order just because Ishan Kishan was in the playing XI. He elaborated:

"You played Ishan Kishan because Suryakumar Yadav was not available. It is obvious to play Ishan if SKY was not available but was it necessary to make him open? Nothing against Ishan but the truth is that this was just the second instance when Rohit Sharma did not open since 2013."

While acknowledging that India's batting order might have been altered because of Trent Boult's threat, the reputed commentator concluded by stating that Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli should always stick to their positions. Chopra said:

"Why didn't you make Rohit Sharma open? Was the left-arm fast bowler matchup playing on your mind and that is why you sent Ishan up the order? But your No.1, 2 and 3 are the best in the world, so they should bat at No.1, 2 and 3 irrespective."

CA Pranav Lodha @pranav_lodha11

#IndiaVsNewZealand From last game it was obvious that a left hander is needed against left hand fast bowler hence Ishan Kishan is opening. From last game it was obvious that a left hander is needed against left hand fast bowler hence Ishan Kishan is opening.#IndiaVsNewZealand

Ishan Kishan scored just four runs off seven deliveries before he flicked Trent Boult straight down Daryl Mitchell's throat at deep square leg. The Indian team never recovered from their poor start and posted a mediocre score of 110/7, which was easily chased down by the Kiwis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

