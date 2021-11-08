T20 World Cup 2021: "Who is sitting outside?" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's probable changes for Namibia clash

Aakash Chopra believes Team India do not have much scope for a change in personnel for their final T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Namibia.

The Indian team have already been knocked out of the tournament before their last Super 12 match to be played this evening. The Virat Kohli-led side have fielded 14 players out of their 15-member squad in at least one of the encounters, with Rahul Chahar being the only exception.

While reflecting on Team India's possible changes in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that almost all players have got an opportunity in the tournament. He observed:

"Is there any scope of change in this encounter? One mind says to play whoever is left but then you turn around and see who is sitting outside? The only player who has not played is Rahul Chahar."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels it might be difficult to make a place for Chahar in the playing XI. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"You can play Rahul Chahar but for whom will you play him? Either you will play him for Varun or Jaddu. You might not play him for Jaddu because you don't have any other all-rounder. Ashwin - you have anyway got him back after a long time, he is doing well."

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 India call off their optional practice session today in Dubai. #AFGvNZ India call off their optional practice session today in Dubai. #AFGvNZ India should play young guns tomorrow vs Namibia... no point of all Senior Players playing tomorrow... rest Rohit, Virat also, ... whats the point of playing them...give them rest, Play Sky and Ishan both... Rest Bumrah, Give chance to Rahul Chahar at least once.. twitter.com/rawatrahul9/st… India should play young guns tomorrow vs Namibia... no point of all Senior Players playing tomorrow... rest Rohit, Virat also, ... whats the point of playing them...give them rest, Play Sky and Ishan both... Rest Bumrah, Give chance to Rahul Chahar at least once.. twitter.com/rawatrahul9/st…

Team India would ideally want to give Chahar a chance, at the expense of either Varun Chakravarthy or Ravichandran Ashwin. While Chakravarthy has failed to pick up a wicket in the three matches he has played, Ashwin could be given a break ahead of the upcoming New Zealand series.

"You don't want to disturb Rahul and Rohit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should continue to open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Aakash Chopra believes none of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav should make way for Ishan Kishan. He explained:

"Ishan Kishan had played one match. You will not want to make SKY sit out here. You don't want to disturb Rahul and Rohit. This is Virat Kohli's last match as T20I skipper, so you will not ask him to rest as well."

The 44-year-old feels Hardik Pandya is the only player Kishan could replace in the playing XI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"So, whom can you replace? You won't ask Rishabh Pant to leave as well. Maybe you can ask Hardik to sit out, so that you can give Ishan one match. But that's about it. I don't see much scope of change in this team for this encounter."

Right Arm Scary🇮🇳 @RightArmScary So Ishan Kishan to open the batting tomorrow against Namibia..

Rahul Chahar may get a game. So Ishan Kishan to open the batting tomorrow against Namibia..Rahul Chahar may get a game.

It might not be a bad idea for Team India to rest Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, considering that they have a grueling few months ahead of them. Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar can replace them in the playing XI.

Edited by Sai Krishna

