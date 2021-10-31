T20 World Cup 2021: "Virat Kohli's class is different" - Aakash Chopra on why he is better than Smith, Williamson and Root in T20Is

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli's class has helped him stand apart from other modern batting greats in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli along with Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are generally labeled the 'Fab Four' of the modern era. While the latter three are more renowned for their exploits in Test cricket, the Indian skipper has excelled in all three formats of the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked why Virat Kohli has been so successful in T20 cricket when compared to the other Test greats. He responded:

"Virat Kohli is an all-format player. I feel Root can also be that. Virat Kohli as a batsman is more complete as compared to say a Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. No disrespect, but Kohli's class is different."

The former India cricketer added that Virat Kohli can bat in different gears. Chopra elaborated:

"The class is that you run your wagon at a speed of 15, 45 or 145. He is that kind of a player, one of its kind. Virat Kohli is the best all-format batsman in the world, there is no doubt about it."

Virat Kohli's 3216 runs in T20I cricket have come at an excellent strike rate of 138.56 apart from an outstanding average of 52.72. His 29 fifty-plus scores are also the most in the shortest format of the game.

"Virat Kohli has all the strokes" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli can score runs all round the dial

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli also has a full repertoire of shots in his arsenal. He explained:

"I don't see Steve Smith running that fast, it depends on which number you bat. You have to bat in the top three to be a king of T20s. Kohli does that and he has all the strokes, a few more strokes."

The reputed commentator added that Virat Kohli is more proficient than Williamson and Smith even in 50-over cricket. Chopra observed:

"If you see Kane, he takes time. Virat can actually switch gears quite nicely, even in one day cricket Virat Kohli is way above Kane Williamson and Steve Smith."

Virat Kohli has amassed 12169 runs in ODI cricket at a terrific average of 59.07. Williamson and Smith, on the other hand, have scored 6173 and 4378 runs respectively, with their averages being in the forties.

