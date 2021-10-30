T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] England's Chris Woakes takes a one-handed catch to send Steve Smith packing 

England pacer Chris Woakes took a blinder of a catch of Chris Jordan's bowling to send Australian batter Steve Smith back to the pavilion in Match 26 of the T20 World Cup 2021.

In the third over of the inning, Jordan banged a short-pitch delivery to Steve Smith before the batter tried to play a pull shot. The ball struck the lower half of Smith's bat and went straight up in the air towards Chris Woakes, who was standing at mid-on.

Woakes overran the ball first and then quickly backtracked with a few steps. The 32-year old then displayed the presence of mind and stretched his right arm to full length to complete the stunning grab.

You can watch his remarkable effort below:

Smith's wicket saw Australia on 8 for 2 in 2.1 overs. The match between England and Australia is being played at Dubai International Stadium.

England bowlers provide their team with a brilliant start in all-important encounter against Australia

The Eoin Morgan-led side have started their game against Australia on a high note, dismissing four crucial Australian wickets inside the first seven overs.

It all started in the second over when Chris Woakes took the outside edge of David Warner's bat before sending Steven Smith back to the pavilion courtesy of a special moment of magic on the field.

The in-form Glenn Maxwell also soon perished when he was trapped in front on the second last ball of the fourth over. Just after the end of powerplay, Adil Rashid dismissed all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for a duck.

Stoinis had no idea whatsoever about Rashid's beautiful googly in the seventh over. Captain Aaron Finch is still in the middle along with keeper Mathew Wade. At the halfway mark, Australia have a paltry 41 runs on the board with just six wickets in hand.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both England and Australia sit on four points in their Group 1 of Super 12s, with England on top with a better net run rate. Whoever prevails in Dubai today will take a massive stride towards sealing a semi-final place and is likely top the group.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar