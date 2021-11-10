T20 World Cup 2021: “That is going to allow them have better balance” - Brad Hogg explains how England can overcome Jason Roy loss

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons England can overcome injured opener Jason Roy’s absence and actually have better balance in their side if they make smart choices.

Roy was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after picking up a calf injury during the team’s Super 12 encounter against South Africa. James Vince has been named as his replacement. England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Previewing the knockout clash, Hogg suggested that England should bring in pace-bowling all-rounder David Willey into the playing XI. Explaining his choice, he elaborated:

“England have lost Roy but I think that is going to allow them have better balance in the team, something that they didn’t want. But Roy going out will allow Malan opening the batting, Ali coming in at 3, Bairstow 4, Livingstone 5, Morgan 6. They'll have Willey coming in at 7. What that does is that they don’t lose much with the batting. Adil Rashid as well as Woakes and Jordan can handle the bat but they get extra bowling depth.”

Hogg pointed out that if the left-arm seamer can open the bowling, England can save more overs of Chris Jordan for the death. The former Aussie cricketer said:

“What they can do with Willey is utilize him with the new ball because he is a very good swing bowler. If he can bowl a couple of overs up front, it allows Jordan to bowl more overs at the backend, where he is strong. It takes a little bit of pressure off Wood as well, having to think about being a bit more economical than just bowling with sheer pace, where he has got that great wicket-taking ability.”

Both Wood and Woakes were expensive against South Africa, going for 47 and 43 runs respectively.

If Willey opens, England offie Ali can bowl against left-handed Conway: Brad Hogg

Moeen Ali (R) celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

England have been utilizing off-spinner Moeen Ali in the powerplay during the T20 World Cup 2021. However, according to Hogg, Ali will be more useful in the middle overs against left-hander Devon Conway.

Pointing out another advantage with Willey opening the bowling, the 50-year-old stated:

“For me, the strength here is how Rashid and Ali are going to be used. They want to use Ali in the powerplay overs but he will be up against Mitchell and Guptill, who are both right-handers. That’s another reason to bring Willey in. You can have Willey and Woakes open the bowling. If they can get a couple of early wickets, then they can have Ali bowling against the left-hander Conway in the middle-overs, where he will be more useful.”

The England-New Zealand clash is being billed as a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which ended in a pulsating tie even after the Super Over. England were, however, declared winners on the basis of boundary count.

Edited by Samya Majumdar