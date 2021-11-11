T20 World Cup 2021: "Bulate hai, magar..." - Kane Williamson's warning to Aaron Finch in Wasim Jaffer's latest meme

Australia are set to face Pakistan in Dubai in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup later today (November 11). Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who now entertains the masses with a Twitter game almost as good as his batting, obviously had to come up with a meme for the occasion.

Jaffer shared a picture where New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is seen talking to Australian counterpart Aaron Finch, who seems to be listening intently. In the picture, it's written:

"Bulate hai, magar jaane ka nahi."

"If you know you know," Jaffer captioned the picture, along with a cake emoji.

Twitterati quickly got about decoding the message and soon came to the conclusion about what Jaffer meant.

Fans believe Jaffer's tweet was about Pakistan players calling their opponents to their dressing room after the match and sharing cake with them. This is something the Men in Green have done for much of the T20 World Cup.

Recently, after their win over Scotland, Pakistan celebrated pacer Haris Rauf's birthday with a cake alongside their opponents.

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand await Pakistan or Australia in the final

The winner of tonight's T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will take on New Zealand for the trophy. The Kiwis beat England in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday (November 10) to reach the T20 World Cup final.

Batting first, Moeen Ali's half-century helped England post 166 on the board. New Zealand then lost Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson early and struggled during the Powerplay. Opener Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Devon Conway helped get the innings back on track before the latter fell to Liam Livingstone.

With four overs remaining, New Zealand needed 57 runs. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham stepped up to the plate, helping them take 23 runs off the 17th over. He hit seven more in the next over before perishing off the final ball. At the other end, Mitchell also went full throttle to win the match for the Kiwis with an over to spare.

In the other semifinal, Pakistan have established themselves as one of the strong favorites for the T20 World Cup crown, having dominated the Super 12 stage. They won all five of their matches and are the only team to have done so this year. That they began their campaign with wins over India and New Zealand gave their title challenge even more credibility.

Australia, meanwhile, have had a good campaign of their own. While they were given a drubbing by England, they won all their other matches and have key batters like Aaron Finch and David Warner in fine form.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra