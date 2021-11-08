T20 World Cup 2021: “They don't play fearless brand of cricket in ICC events” - Nasser Hussain on India’s unpredicted exit

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckons India don’t play fearless cricket in ICC events, something which they are extremely capable of being a hugely talented side.

India will make an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 following their last Super 12 encounter against Namibia on Monday. New Zealand and Pakistan, the two sides India lost against, have qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2.

Their latest failure means India’s hunt for an ICC crown, which they last won in 2013, continues. According to Hussain, there is a mental aspect to their game, which is letting them down in multi-nation events. Speaking to t20worldcup.com, he elaborated:

“You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that's holding India back in ICC events. They don't quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented.”

India got off to a horror start in the T20 World Cup 2021, going down to Pakistan by 10 wickets. Praising Pakistan, Hussain admitted that the defeat was a massive setback for India. He commented:

“I had them as favorites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side. They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting.”

The former England captain also opined that India erred with their selection and the decision to split their opening pair for the New Zealand game. He elaborated:

“I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise… Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one.”

India managed only 110 for 7 batting first against New Zealand. They lost the game by eight wickets, which pretty much sealed their fate in the T20 World Cup 2021.

“India had to be at their best from the start and they weren’t” - Simon Doull

According to former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, India paid the price for not being at their best from the start of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Expressing surprise at India’s failure to adapt despite the players being in the UAE for the last month or so (for IPL 2021), Doull said:

“India had to be at their best from the start and they weren’t. Having been in these conditions for the last month and a half, you might have thought they’d adapted better. But you can’t take away anything from Pakistan. They were brilliant. India slipped and then New Zealand were outstanding. If you are below your best against top-quality sides you’ll get found out and they were.”

India registered comprehensive wins against Afghanistan and Scotland. However, New Zealand’s triumph over Afghanistan on Sunday ended their slim semi-final qualification hopes.

