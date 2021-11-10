T20 World Cup 2021: “England-New Zealand semi-final could be the best game of the tournament” – Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi might go on to be the best match of the tournament.

The teams have contested some close matches in the recent past. England eliminated new Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final. The two sides then contested in the memorable 2019 ODI World Cup final where the teams couldn’t be separated even after two ties (one in the super over). England were finally awarded the trophy through the controversial boundary-count rule.

In the meantime, New Zealand, the current Test champions, won a hat-trick of Test series against England. Earlier this year, they beat England in England in a Test series after a 22-year gap.

However, England are a different beast under Eoin Morgan in white-ball cricket. Tracing England’s journey as one of the most dominant limited-overs sides, Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for the Times of India, wrote:

“It’s not going to easy [for New Zealand) as they are up against an England team that has been playing some incredible white-ball cricket over the last half-dozen years or so. It could well be the best game of the tournament. Sadly, one of them has to lose."

“After their humiliating exit in the group stage in the World Cup in Australia in 2015, England changed their approach to white-ball cricket dramatically. Today that approach is paying dividends with the manner in which they are winning from impossible situations.”

Despite missing Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, among other key players, England finished with four wins from their five Group 1 games.

England captain Eoin Morgan is one of the best in business: Sunil Gavaskar

Eoin Morgan’s tactical acumen has been the primary reason for England’s dominance in white-ball cricket. Sunil Gavaskar hailed the England power-hitters and Eoin Morgan’s astute leadership.

“Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone can clobber the ball miles, and when he is on song, captain Morgan makes spectators in the stands wish they had worn helmets too. Morgan, the batsman, has not really been needed by England so far, as Morgan, the captain has shown why he is one of the best in the business. His marshalling of bowlers and spot-on field placements have ensured that the opposition batters have not got away,” Sunil Gavaskar further added.

Calling the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the same mold as Eoin Morgan, Sunil Gavaskar noted that the former’s calmness and competitiveness plays a role in making the Kiwis fierce opponents on the field.

