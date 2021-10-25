×
T20 World Cup 2021: "Hard to do much when the first delivery is like that" - Deep Dasgupta feels Rohit Sharma was helpless against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi wreaked havoc against India to end his side's losing streak over.
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Oct 25, 2021 09:07 AM IST
News

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta heaped praise on Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's explosive spell with the new ball. The young left-arm pacer sent both Indian openers back in the powerplay before returning to scalp Virat Kohli later on. Afridi was named the player of the match for his exploits.

Shaheen Shah Afridi!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/t7Gr5jXGXD

Rohit Sharma's aversion to left-arm fast bowling came true to life as many feared, but Dasgupta noted that he could not have done anything against a delivery of such high potency. The opener was trapped LBW by a very full delivery by Afridi which was close to the blockhole.

The fiery pace and the fact it moved after pitching did not help Sharma's cause. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"Firstly, that spell from Shaheen Afridi was unbelievable. Two deliveries straight up front. First delivery yorker to Rohit Sharma, and it is very difficult if you get a first delivery like that, there is nothing much you can do. Even with KL Rahul, the ball came in just a little bit, so those were brilliant deliveries. Once you lose 3 wickets early, then it becomes very difficult to get back in the game."

Afridi executed yet another stunning delivery to breach KL Rahul's defence and castle him. He returned in the death overs to have Kohli caught behind. This marked the first instance where the Indian skipper was dismissed by Pakistan in a T20 World Cup encounter.

I still believe that we will see a India vs Pakistan final: Dasgupta

Dasgupta believes that much like the inaugural 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, there will be an India-Pakistan clash in the final this time around. He noted that both teams have the most proficient squad to deal with these conditions.

Dasgupta added:

"I still feel we will see a India vs Pakistan final. I believe these are the 2 teams best equipped to deal with these conditions on offer. India will bounce back, that is for sure. Pakistan have the team to make it into the finals of the T20 World Cup."

India have failed to make it to the finals of the tournament ever since their appearance in the 2007 edition. Pakistan, on the other hand, have two final appearances to their name.

