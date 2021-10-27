×
T20 World Cup 2021: "He's in prime confidence at this moment" - Steve Harmison believes England could benefit promoting Moeen Ali up the order

Moeen Ali's all round abilities make him a vital cog in the England side
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Former England pacer Steve Harmison noted Moeen Ali's recent purple patch and was open to the idea of him being promoted up the order. Calls for the all-rounder's batting position have been the talk of the town ever since his stellar set of cameos for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Ali walked out to bat at No.4 against the West Indies, but it remains unsure whether that will be his position for the entire tournament, or if he will be used as a floater. With Dawid Malan seemingly playing at No.3, the spot for No.4 comes down to a toss-up between Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow.

Harmison noted how England could potentially capitalize on Ali's recent form by promoting him up the order. However, he admitted that it would be a difficult proposition, considering England's top-order strength. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"He's in prime confidence at this moment after the IPL win. He bowled beautifully the other night, took a great catch. I actually think England would benefit from having Moeen Ali bat higher up the order, but where he fits in, it's difficult because England have got riches in that top 6."

England will compete in their only day encounter of the tournament when they step out on the field in Abu Dhabi to take on Bangladesh later today (October 27),

Moeen Ali might be promoted, but it won't be a regular call: Shahriar Nafees on England all-rounder

Former Bangladesh player Shahriar Nafees has expressed doubt over the prospect of Moeen Ali being promoted given England's resources at the top of the order. Ali was deployed at No.3 despite Suresh Raina being in the CSK squad, but as the tournament progressed, he was switched to No.4 with his position being vacant for Robin Uthappa. Nafees said:

"If you look at England's top order batting, it's a very strong top order. In some matches Moeen Ali can be used, but not sure whether it would be a regular call."

Ali was used as a finisher at No.6 during England's warm-up fixture against India, where he scored 43 runs off 20 deliveries. The spin all-rounder was not a part of the team that faced New Zealand in their final practice game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
