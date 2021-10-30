T20 World Cup 2021: "Where the game is going to be won is getting early wickets" - Brad Hogg predicts Australia will beat arch-rivals England 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg outlined the strengths and weaknesses of Australia and England, who will clash later tonight (October 30), for pole position in the group. Hogg noted how early wickets are going to be key in the encounter between the arch-rivals. He touted the Aussies to perform better in that department and pick up a win in the process.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau cricket.com.au/news/australia… England captain Eoin Morgan is wary of going into their showdown against Australia with predetermined ideas about which bowlers to target #T20WorldCup England captain Eoin Morgan is wary of going into their showdown against Australia with predetermined ideas about which bowlers to target #T20WorldCup cricket.com.au/news/australia…

England and Australia have racked up two wins each with only the net run rate separating the two sides in the table. While Hogg acknowledged England's death bowling prowess, with Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills able to control the back-end of the innings, he feels Australia are better with the new ball.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"While Australia have Starc for the death, who can bowl reverse swing and control a lot of batsmen in that period. But, England have Jordan as well as Mills, two of the best death bowlers going around in International cricket right now. Where the game is going to be won is the early wickets and that's where I think Australia have got the advantage and that's why I think they will win tonight."

The clash between Australia's new ball three-pronged pace attack against England's fiery openers will be a clash to witness, and could very well dictate the tempo of the game as well.

Spinners on both teams are evenly matched: Hogg

Spinners have had their say and their impact on the slow and low surfaces on offer in the UAE. England's Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have spun a web over their opposition over the course of both of their matches so far.

Adam Zampa, on the other hand, picked up the player of the match for his exploits against Sri Lanka. Hogg claimed there was not much to differentiate between the spin bowling attack, but admitted that England's batsmen play spin better. He added:

"Australia are strong with the new ball. Three genuine quick bowlers. So it will be an interesting contest against a good batting outfit. Spinners on both teams are evenly matched. But, I think England batsmen play spin better, so they have a slight advantage in that aspect."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

England will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup after a decade with their last encounter coming in the form of the finals of the 2010 edition. The teams will face off in Dubai in an evening encounter.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win between Australia and England? Australia England 5 votes so far