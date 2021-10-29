T20 World Cup 2021: "I would consider Ishan Kishan ahead of Hardik Pandya" - Sunil Gavaskar suggests change for Team India against New Zealand

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Ishan Kishan to play against New Zealand on Sunday ahead of Hardik Pandya if the all-rounder is not fit to resume bowling.

After a thrashing defeat against Pakistan, India will be back in action against the Black Caps in a couple of days' time. Heading into this game, Virat Kohli & Co will sweat over their sixth bowling option and will look to make a change here and there to find the right balance.

Sunil Gavaskar believes in-form Ishan Kishan should get a nod ahead of Hardik Pandya if the latter is playing solely as a batsman. Speaking to Sports Tak, the veteran said:

"If Hardik Pandya is not bowling - due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan - Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya."

For the unknown, Hardik Pandya was spotted bowling in the nets during India's first training session after the Pakistan game. He seemed to be in no discomfort and could be expected to roll his arms in the next game.

Sunil Gavaskar also feels that Shardul Thakur, who has been in spectacular form, can slot in place of struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked," Sunil Gavaskar added.

Shardul played a pivotal role in helping Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title. He picked up 21 wickets from 16 games with the best figures of 3/28.

"There is no need to panic" - Sunil Gavaskar

The 72-year-old, however, stressed that there is no need to make too many changes in the playing XI which can have a negative impact on the side. Sunil Gavaskar said:

"If you make changes, it will show that the team has panicked. There is no need to panic, because they have a good team."

"Yes, you've lost a match to a good team but that doesn't mean that going forward, India won't win the match or win the tournament. If you win the next four matches, you can make it to the semi-final and from there, possibly even the final. So, there is no need to make too many changes," he concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India are currently placed 5th in Group 2 and will look to return to winning ways with a semi-final berth up for grabs.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee