T20 World Cup 2021: "I do hope that people have some empathy" - Dinesh Karthik requests fans to be kind towards the Indian team 

Dinesh Karthik has urged fans to be a little kind towards the Indian team, despite their back-to-back losses in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli and co. struggled to make an impact once again as they slumped to an embarrassing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand on Sunday (October 31).

While speaking about the same on Cricbuzz, the wicketkeeper-batsman pointed out that the Indian cricket team has been on the road for a considerable amount of time now. Karthik also noted that the same is likely to take a toll on a player's mental health as well, considering the number of high-profile fixtures India have played this year.

He wants the fans to understand that cricket stars are human beings first. The veteran gloveman hopes the team's supporters will empathize with them during this rough phase. Here's what Karthik said:

"When you go back to a room, you're all by yourself and you know you'll be asking a lot of questions to yourself and you'll be dealing with a lot of inner demons. I just wish all the supporters of India understand and are in many ways kind to the indian team. Because when they left the Indian shores, it was on may 19th and as we sit here and speak today it is closing in on November, and every day has been pressure-filled. I do hope that you know people cut them some slack and have some empathy."

Having faced two losses in the competition, India will need to stage a miraculous turnaround to secure a spot in the all-important semi-final. They are yet to get off the mark in the points table as well and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the points table in Group 2.

"It's going to be hard work, there is no doubt about that" - Dinesh Karthik on the Indian team

Dinesh Karthik also stated that Team India have an uphill task ahead as they do not have too many rest days ahead of their upcoming fixtures. However, he is optimistic that the presence of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri will benefit the side during this difficult period.

Here's what he said:

"We have one of the most charismatic cricketers (Virat Kohli) and one of the greatest leaders (MS Dhoni) there, so you don't need any better help than him. Apart from that, you have Ravi Shastri who's pretty positive and has good things to say constantly about Indian cricket and the Indian cricketers so you know you have positivity there," he added.

India will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 4. They are slated to take on a spirited Afghanistan side in their third fixture of the Super 12's. This crucial encounter will be played at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

