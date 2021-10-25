T20 World Cup 2021: "I think it was a big mistake playing Hardik Pandya" - Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg firmly believes that Hardik Pandya should only be in the playing XI if he can contribute with the ball. The all-rounder played as a pure batsman yesterday (October 24) and was absent in the second innings after being hit in the shoulder.

Pandya scored 11 runs off eight deliveries towards the end of the first innings. He had earlier confirmed that he would not be able to bowl in the fixture against Pakistan. Pandya is currently working to make himself available as an all-rounder at some stage in the tournament.

Hogg believes R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur could be brought in to increase India's batting and bowling depth simultaneously. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"I think it was a big mistake playing Hardik Pandya. The only other way I would have gone is Thakur in place of probably Shami and Ashwin for Pandya. In that case, you can have Jadeja batting in at 6, Thakur at 7 and Ashwin at 8. Pandya has got to be bowling if he wants to be in the playing XI. He has got a lot of talent, but he is just not a frontline batter."

India missed the services of a sixth bowler during their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their opening contest of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan comfortably negotiated with the Indian bowling unit and chased the 152-run target with two overs to spare.

Turning point was the matchup between Rishabh Pant and Pakistan spinners: Brad Hogg

With India losing three wickets in the powerplay itself, Rishabh Pant had to employ a conservative approach while batting. The wicket-keeper batsman switched gears after settling down with Kohli holding the other end.

Hogg noted how Shadab Khan's variation got the better of Pant.

"I reckon it (the turning point) was the matchup between Pant and the spinners in the middle overs. Shadab Khan came on and was nervous bowling to Pant. Bowled on the leg side initially then someone came and had a chat with him. He then bowled the wrong'un, Pant took him on and got the top edge," Hogg concluded.

Rishabh Pant played a handy knock of 39 off 30 deliveries and stitched a 53-run partnership with skipper Kohli for the fourth wicket. He was dismissed while trying to slog sweep Shadab Khan towards mid-wicket as he got a top edge that was safely pouched by the bowler himself.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra